South Africa

Khoi-San leader Ockert Lewies remembered as a prayer warrior

04 June 2021 - 12:18
The leader of the Khoi-San nation, Chief Ockert 'Okkie' Lewies, passed away on Wednesday evening in hospital.
The leader of the Khoi-San nation, Chief Ockert 'Okkie' Lewies, passed away on Wednesday evening in hospital.
Image: Supplied

The leader of the Khoi-San nation, Chief Ockert “Okkie” Lewies, 67, has been hailed as a prayer warrior and good leader who respected women and loved children.

Fellow leader and good friend Aaron Messelaar, head of the Griqua royal house and deputy secretary of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa), told TimesLIVE Lewies passed away on Wednesday night at Ladismith Hospital in the Western Cape.

“He was admitted to hospital four weeks ago and was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer,” Messelaar said.

He described Lewies as a brilliant person who liked to make jokes.

“It was always cheerful wherever he was. He was very good with people and made everyone around him comfortable. This is a great loss to our nation,” he said.

Messelaar said he has known Lewies since 1985. He said Lewies served in the Griqua royal house and was chosen to represent the Khoi-San nation in all interfaith groups in the country and religious forums as he was a prayer warrior. He said Lewies was good friends with former president Jacob Zuma.

Lewies represented the Khoi-San nation in prayer at the annual ANC birthday celebrations.

“He was quite an active person and lived a very healthy lifestyle. He participated in marathons and was an avid runner,” said Messelaar.

The official memorial service for the chief will be held next Thursday at the Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town.

He will be buried at the mission town of Zoar, his birthplace and where he had lived his last few years.

So shocked to learn about the passing of Chief Ockert Lewies 😭💔 I will never forget the spirit-inspired prayer for rain...

Posted by Elizabeth Hoorn Petersen on Thursday, June 3, 2021

!Gai//Goas, Goeie more, Good morning It is with great sadness that we share our heartfelt condolences and sincere...

Posted by Gregg Fick on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Condolences to the family of chief Ockert Lewies with the passing on of a well known figure in the Khoisan Community May you Rest in peace From the Cochoqua Khoisan house Western cape

Posted by Cochoqua Khoisan Community -Western Cape on Thursday, June 3, 2021

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Khoi-San leadership will finally be recognised: Ramaphosa

The Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act will come into effect from April 1 - a significant milestone, the president said on Thursday.
Politics
3 months ago

Why the race question in this year's census will be a bit different

When you're asked about your race in this year's census, you'll have much more freedom than before about the way you answer.
News
2 months ago

The unbowed chief of Gqeberha

Who was David Stuurman? South Africans are curious to know more about the Khoi chief after the airport at Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) was named after ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m ... South Africa
  2. Grade 12 midyear exams scrapped to make up for lost time South Africa
  3. WATCH | ‘Please don’t bore me’ — cops ‘ignore’ woman’s plea for help South Africa
  4. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  5. 'Gupta associate' and three former Free State agriculture officials arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...

Related articles

  1. Survivors share how they triumphed over cancer South Africa
  2. Bapedi King Victor Thulare III dead at 40 South Africa
  3. Uncle mourns double loss of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu and King Zwelithini South Africa