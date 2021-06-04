South Africa

Military names SA soldier killed in ‘friendly fire’ incident in DRC

04 June 2021 - 16:17
A South African soldier was killed in the DRC. Stock photo.
Image: Dmitry Kalinovsky/123rf.com

The SA soldier killed in a “friendly fire” incident while on a peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been named as Private Simanga Arthur Khuselo.

The 37-year-old is survived by his wife and two children.

SA National Defence Force (SANDF) spokesperson Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi said the 37-year-old was stationed at Unit 1 Tactical Intelligence Regiment in Potchefstroom.

The army announced on Thursday that Khuselo died after succumbing to his injuries following an incident during a military operation in Kilia, on the eastern outskirts of the DRC.

Mgobozi said details of the incident were sketchy and a board of inquiry has been convened to investigate.

Mgobozi said funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as the family had finalised the details.

TimesLIVE

