Paramedic strike & hitting the million mark: 5 things you need to know about the vaccine rollout this week

More than a million people have been vaccinated in SA under the Sisonke protocol and second phase of the government’s mass vaccination campaign.

To date, a total of 1.12 million have received at least their first doses of the vaccine.

Here is a wrap on this week's vaccine rollout:

Paramedics march for vaccine

On Tuesday, scores of paramedics from the KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulances Association (KZNPAA) marched to the provincial health department to hand over a memorandum of demand to MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu.

This came after the association expressed frustration last week with the department for not providing vaccines for all paramedics.