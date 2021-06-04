South Africa

Poverty drives Vaal girls to prostitution

‘I would stop if I found a job,’ says 15-year-old

04 June 2021 - 10:49 By Promise Marupeng
Sex workers, some as young as 15, from informal settlements in the Vaal ply their trade along a road.
Sex workers, some as young as 15, from informal settlements in the Vaal ply their trade along a road.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

An increasing number of girls, some as young as 15, living on farm plots and in informal settlements in the Vaal have turned to sex work along the R42 to Parys in the Free State and the R533 to Potchefstroom in the North West.

One of the girls is 17-year-old Patricia (not her real name). She said she joined the growing number of young sex workers after she lost her job as a waitress when the country went into lockdown in March last year. 

She said her life was promising before then, even though she had lost her mother before the lockdown was announced.

“I never thought I would find myself here, but because I’m from a child-headed household it’s just me and my unemployed older brother at home and we live by hustling. Selling my body was my way out,” she said.

For the full article, please visit SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Hawks swoop on mother who 'sold newborn twins to feed drug addiction'

The Hawks have bust a Gqeberha mother for allegedly trying to sell her five-day-old twins to “satisfy her drug addiction”.
News
19 hours ago

Human trafficking and prostitution ring bust in Sandton

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in connection with the syndicate and three women were rescued, said the police’s Nomthandazo Mnisi.
News
4 days ago

Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

When Naomie's mother asked the teenager to join her as a sex worker in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo last September, she knew it ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m ... South Africa
  2. Grade 12 midyear exams scrapped to make up for lost time South Africa
  3. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | ‘Please don’t bore me’ — cops ‘ignore’ woman’s plea for help South Africa
  5. 'Gupta associate' and three former Free State agriculture officials arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...