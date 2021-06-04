South Africa

Six stories of hope, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

Here’s what’s hot in the latest edition of the Afrikaans digital weekly

04 June 2021 - 06:48 By TimesLIVE
Kroonstad mayor Mpho Chikane with community members who cleaned up a section of veld.
Kroonstad mayor Mpho Chikane with community members who cleaned up a section of veld.
Image: FACEBOOK/IGNITE AND REVIVE KROONSTAD

All across SA, there are more and more communities who leave behind their political differences and take hands to stop the municipal rot in their towns. 

And in the process, they learn from each other and about each other. 

This breeze of change has the potential to become serious winds of change. 

Every story and every community is different, but each has one thing in common: a decision not to wait for politicians to take the lead but to jump in and make the change. 


Read a new edition online every Friday
Only R10 for the first month!

Sometimes this coming together creates a momentum that drags the local politicians with it. 

In Kroonstad mayor Mpho Chikane, SA's youngest mayor, was so inspired by what was happening in his town that residents now call him “Mr Energy”. Not only is he pushing wheelbarrows, but he is also driving the vision to make Kroonstad a town with possibilities to be proud of.  

Every story starts with residents who stand up and say no more. Then they build bridges and make plans together. 

Barend le Grange, the man behind South Africa Day, the organisation behind many of these initiatives, says: “Once people start talking to each other, they start seeing a shared future.”

Read more about this, and more news and analysis this week in Vrye Weekblad.

Must-read articles in this week’s Vrye Weekblad

>> Browse the full June 4 edition

WE NEED A DEMOCRACY TRANSFUSION | SA's crises involve more than corruption and poverty. The root of the problem is the ethos of the political elite, writes Max du Preez.

WEALTH TROUBLES | Piet Croucamp is angry with the ANC's economic attitude that discourages black entrepreneurs, limits development and could lead to a rotted state. A competent state should be sowing the seeds for development. 

MASKLESS XMAS? | Despite the rough start, we are not doing too badly after three weeks in uncharted vaccine waters. We just might have a mask-free Christmas after all. 

BAT VS LAB  | There is growing pressure to thoroughly investigate the theory that SARS-Cov-2, that led to this pandemic, escaped from a lab. How did this hypothesis, which was once spread by conspiracy theorists, end up in the mainstream? 

I AM YOUR MOTHER | Beat has a tendency to go fetch a story from far away. Her voice sounded light as always, but the message this time was different. It was in the broken sentences. She just wanted to come say ... that she is no longer a mother.

MORE

Ivermectin saga continues, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

Are you even South African if you are not in a WhatsApp group where people are singing the praises of Ivermectin as a miracle cure for Covid-19, asks ...
News
1 week ago

Who is Mojo Motau, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

In 'Vrye Weekblad' this week: What dark secrets are wrapped up in the past of an ex-chief of military intelligence's history in Umkhonto we Sizwe?
News
2 weeks ago

All eyes on Constitution Hill, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

We are anticipating one of the most significant judgments in our country’s history – about Jacob Zuma’s contempt of the Constitutional Court’s ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m ... South Africa
  2. Grade 12 midyear exams scrapped to make up for lost time South Africa
  3. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | ‘Please don’t bore me’ — cops ‘ignore’ woman’s plea for help South Africa
  5. 'Gupta associate' and three former Free State agriculture officials arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...