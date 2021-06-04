South Africa

Temperatures should warm up in the next few days as first cold spell of winter moves out of SA

04 June 2021 - 17:44
"We are not expecting any significant weather, except the cloudy conditions over the northeastern parts," said forecaster Luthando Masinini. Stock photo.
"We are not expecting any significant weather, except the cloudy conditions over the northeastern parts," said forecaster Luthando Masinini. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Vaclav Volrab

The weather system that caused the cold snap over the past few days has moved out of the country, says the SA Weather Service.

Forecaster Luthando Masinini said there was a chance of adverse weather in parts of KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend, but it was largely “fine” elsewhere in SA.

“The system that has caused the [inclement] weather over the past few days has moved out of the country at this stage. It has remnants affecting the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal, but it’s just nothing really to raise your eyebrows about,” he said.

The weather would clear from Saturday, except for some showers along the KZN north coast.

“The rest of the country should be fine,” he said.

IN PICS | Drakensberg transformed into winter wonderland

Snow has blanketed large parts of the Drakensberg in KwaZulu-Natal, leaving a winter wonderland in its wake.
News
1 day ago

The forecaster said there was another weather system moving closer to SA, which would likely reach the west coast by Tuesday.

“Sunday it's the same. We are not expecting any significant weather, except the cloudy conditions over the northeastern parts. There is a cut-off low, another system moving closer. By Tuesday it should be reaching the west coast of the country to bring in some clouds there.

“It looks like it’s quiet until that system starts to move along the west coast. We will be monitoring.”

Masinini said temperatures would recover into next week.

“Temperatures are still cold, it’s cool now, recovering slowly into next week. Ahead of that system, it looks like we will see some offshore temperatures starting to rise, especially over the interior.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Beware waves and rip currents this weekend: NSRI

Rough seas are expected between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay from Friday evening into Saturday morning.
News
8 hours ago

Weekend load-shedding ahead, but reprieve later on Friday due to parliament

Big business has agreed to cut its electricity usage to allow Eskom to keep the power on for MPs on Friday afternoon.
News
9 hours ago

Wet and very cold week ahead for most of SA, warns weather service

The SA Weather Service has warned of a week of very cold temperatures across most of the country from Monday into the weekend.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m ... South Africa
  2. Grade 12 midyear exams scrapped to make up for lost time South Africa
  3. WATCH | ‘Please don’t bore me’ — cops ‘ignore’ woman’s plea for help South Africa
  4. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  5. 'Gupta associate' and three former Free State agriculture officials arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...