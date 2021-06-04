'They couldn't arrest Bushiri, getting the Guptas is just a dream': SA weighs in on Gupta arrest warrant

South Africans have weighed in on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) approaching Interpol to assist in arresting two of the corruption-accused Gupta brothers.

The NPA said it was applying to the international criminal police organisation to execute arrest warrants for:

Atul Gupta and his wife, Chetali;

Rajesh Gupta and his wife, Arti;

Ankit Jain, former Nulane Investment Bank of Baroda account signatory;

Ravindra Nath, director of Wone Management (Pty) Ltd; and

Ramesh Bhat and Jagdish Parekh, the directors of Pragat Investments (Pty) Ltd.

The announcement received mixed responses on social media. Some welcomed the news and said it was a positive step towards holding to account corruption-accused individuals, while others were sceptical that the arrests would be carried out.

High-profile businessman and Gupta family associate Iqbal Sharma appeared at the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday in connection with the failed R288m Estina dairy project.