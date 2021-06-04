South Africa

'They couldn't arrest Bushiri, getting the Guptas is just a dream': SA weighs in on Gupta arrest warrant

04 June 2021 - 10:31
The NPA is applying to Interpol to execute the arrest warrants for Atul Gupta and his wife.
The NPA is applying to Interpol to execute the arrest warrants for Atul Gupta and his wife.
Image: Sunday Times

South Africans have weighed in on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) approaching Interpol to assist in arresting two of the corruption-accused Gupta brothers. 

The NPA said it was applying to the international criminal police organisation to execute arrest warrants for:

  • Atul Gupta and his wife, Chetali;
  • Rajesh Gupta and his wife, Arti;
  • Ankit Jain, former Nulane Investment Bank of Baroda account signatory;
  • Ravindra Nath, director of Wone Management (Pty) Ltd; and
  • Ramesh Bhat and Jagdish Parekh, the directors of Pragat Investments (Pty) Ltd.

The announcement received mixed responses on social media. Some welcomed the news and said it was a positive step towards holding to account corruption-accused individuals, while others were sceptical that the arrests would be carried out. 

High-profile businessman and Gupta family associate Iqbal Sharma appeared at the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday in connection with the failed R288m Estina dairy project.

Former Free State agriculture officials get R10,000 bail in Estina fraud case

Former Free State agriculture department head Dr Limakatso Moorosi and former financial officer Seipati Dhlamini were each granted R10,000 bail in ...
News
18 hours ago

He appeared alongside Peter Thabethe and Dr Limakatso Moorosi, former government officials in the department of agriculture, and Seipati Dhlamini, who was the department’s financial officer. The NPA said the arrest of a fifth suspect was imminent. 

It said the four were arrested in the Free State, Gauteng and Mpumalanga on Wednesday in connection with the Estina scandal. 

TimesLIVE reported that Thabethe and Moorosi faced charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and fraud.

Dhlamini was charged with fraud while Sharma and Nulane Investments 204 (Pty) Ltd, where Sharma served as a director, faced charges of fraud and money laundering.

A state indictment revealed that the department of agriculture paid just under R25m into the Nedbank account of Nulane Investments 204 (Pty) Ltd for a feasibility study. 

It says the money was allegedly laundered through several different accounts locally and one offshore account belonging to Gateway Ltd. 

A pipe dream or not? Here's what social media users had to say about the prospect of the Guptas being arrested:

READ MORE:

'Gupta associate' and three former Free State agriculture officials arrested

A "Gupta associate" and three former Free State agriculture heads are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Thursday, the NPA ...
News
1 day ago

'I'm no Gupta stooge,' former Transnet CFO tells Zondo commission

Former Transnet finance boss Gary Pita on Tuesday night said his actions against the controversial Gupta family were proof that he was not a stooge.
Politics
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | SIU and NPA successes, while commendable, are taking too long

For victories to become the norm, the bodies must move faster to bring corrupt individuals to book
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m ... South Africa
  2. Grade 12 midyear exams scrapped to make up for lost time South Africa
  3. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | ‘Please don’t bore me’ — cops ‘ignore’ woman’s plea for help South Africa
  5. 'Gupta associate' and three former Free State agriculture officials arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...