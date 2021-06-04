South Africa

Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only for the puppy to later go missing

04 June 2021 - 13:00
Two young girls from Cape Town exchanged their packet of NikNaks to save their sick puppy.
Two young girls from Cape Town exchanged their packet of NikNaks to save their sick puppy.
Image: Animal Welfare Society of SA/Facebook

A heartfelt story of the two young girls who offered to exchanged their packet of NikNaks to save their sick puppy has taken a turn for the worse, after the puppy apparently went missing at the weekend.

The two girls from Philippi in Cape Town walked to the Animal Welfare Society of SA and offered their chips as payment for having their ill puppy treated.

According to the animal welfare organisation, The dog was treated and saved, but it's now believed that the puppy was stolen shortly after.

The society said it became aware of the missing puppy when it did a follow-up visit earlier this week and was told that the family strongly suspects the puppy had been stolen.

“Their puppy went missing over the weekend, leaving them heartbroken and inconsolable,” it said.

While conducting a door-to-door search of the area, the society said it found no signs of the missing puppy but found her sibling, named Fluffy "cowering in a patch of overgrown weeds".

It said the search for the missing puppy was ongoing. “Before leaving the area we spoke to a few community champions and asked them to be on the lookout for the puppy, who with the goodwill and help of the local community, we hope to find soon.”

Our wonderful story regarding the two young girls who sought our help for their sick puppy in exchange for a packet of...

Posted by Animal Welfare Society of SA on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

READ MORE

Woman offers a house as reward for the return of her beloved dog

We better start looking, fam.
News
6 hours ago

They nose what they’re doing: dogs to help pick up pace of long Covid queues

Super-sniffer canines could greatly shorten testing lines at airports, says UK study
World
1 week ago

Sweat-sniffer dogs make Thai debut as coronavirus detectors

Thailand on Friday deployed dogs trained to detect coronavirus infections by sniffing samples of human sweat, as the country deals with a spike in ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m ... South Africa
  2. Grade 12 midyear exams scrapped to make up for lost time South Africa
  3. WATCH | ‘Please don’t bore me’ — cops ‘ignore’ woman’s plea for help South Africa
  4. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  5. 'Gupta associate' and three former Free State agriculture officials arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...