Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only for the puppy to later go missing

A heartfelt story of the two young girls who offered to exchanged their packet of NikNaks to save their sick puppy has taken a turn for the worse, after the puppy apparently went missing at the weekend.

The two girls from Philippi in Cape Town walked to the Animal Welfare Society of SA and offered their chips as payment for having their ill puppy treated.

According to the animal welfare organisation, The dog was treated and saved, but it's now believed that the puppy was stolen shortly after.

The society said it became aware of the missing puppy when it did a follow-up visit earlier this week and was told that the family strongly suspects the puppy had been stolen.

“Their puppy went missing over the weekend, leaving them heartbroken and inconsolable,” it said.

While conducting a door-to-door search of the area, the society said it found no signs of the missing puppy but found her sibling, named Fluffy "cowering in a patch of overgrown weeds".

It said the search for the missing puppy was ongoing. “Before leaving the area we spoke to a few community champions and asked them to be on the lookout for the puppy, who with the goodwill and help of the local community, we hope to find soon.”