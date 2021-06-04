Vaccinations to start for teachers from next week: sources

Teachers, cleaners and other support staff at the more than 25,000 public schools in SA will be vaccinated against Covid-19 from next week.

According to impeccable sources, the impending vaccination of teachers was confirmed by the acting director-general of basic education, Granville Whittle, during a meeting with teacher unions on Friday.

The unions were told that basic education minister Angie Motshekga and her health counterpart Zweli Mkhize would be announcing the vaccine rollout for teachers over the weekend.

The source told TimesLIVE that the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines earmarked for teaching and support staff would be arriving in the country at the weekend.