Helicopter pilot who died in crash alongside sister 'may have been fooled by reflection off Vaal Dam'

A businessman whose helicopter crashed into the Vaal Dam was able to escape from the wreckage but died after his aircraft sank in 9m of water.

Now the Civil Aviation Authority has recommended that helicopters which operate over water — including those that approach, land or take off over a large mass of water — should be fitted with emergency flotation devices.

The suggestion is made in the CAA's preliminary report into an accident which killed Johannesburg businessman Jacobus “Essie” Esterhuysen, his sister Dané and beagles Abigail and Pablo.