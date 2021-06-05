South Africa

KZN bus accident leaves one dead and 50 injured

05 June 2021 - 09:37
A bus rolled down an embankment in northern KwaZulu-Natal leaving one dead and 50 injured
Image: IPSS MedicalRescue

A bus veered off the road and rolled down an embankment in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and 50 injured.

IPSS Medical Rescue said in a statement that the accident happened on the R66 between Gingindlovu and Eshowe.

“The bus has left the roadway and rolled down an embankment, resulting in multiple injuries,” said the statement.

“IPSS Search and Rescue technicians have accessed the bus and initial triage indicates approximately 50 persons have sustained injuries.

“Sadly, one person has sustained fatal injuries.

“IPSS Medical Rescue's advanced life support paramedics, along with various other services, are working to stabilise and rescue patients.”

TimesLIVE

