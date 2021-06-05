South Africa

Loadshedding suspended from 10pm on Saturday, Eskom announces

05 June 2021 - 18:17 By TimesLIVE
Eskom will suspend loadshedding between 10pm on June 5 and 5pm on June 6.
Image: 123RF/choneschones

Loadshedding will be suspended between 10pm on Saturday and 5pm on Sunday, Eskom announced on Saturday evening.

It will then be reintroduced at stage 1 for five hours until 10pm on Sunday. This is to allow for the replenishment of emergency reserves to prepare for the coming week, said an Eskom statement.

The power supply would be constrained for the foreseeable future, the statement said, pleading with consumers to reduce consumption between 5pm and 10pm daily.

"Eskom apologises for the inconvenience and uncertainty caused by these interruptions in electricity supply," it said.

TimesLIVE

