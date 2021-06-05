Loadshedding suspended from 10pm on Saturday, Eskom announces
Loadshedding will be suspended between 10pm on Saturday and 5pm on Sunday, Eskom announced on Saturday evening.
It will then be reintroduced at stage 1 for five hours until 10pm on Sunday. This is to allow for the replenishment of emergency reserves to prepare for the coming week, said an Eskom statement.
#PowerAlert1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 5, 2021
Due to an improvement in emergency generation reserves, loadshedding will be suspended
from 22:00 tonight, and resume again between 17:00 and 22:00 tomorrow night@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE @dailysunsa pic.twitter.com/7LJZj2NPLB
The power supply would be constrained for the foreseeable future, the statement said, pleading with consumers to reduce consumption between 5pm and 10pm daily.
"Eskom apologises for the inconvenience and uncertainty caused by these interruptions in electricity supply," it said.
TimesLIVE