More stats show the third wave of Covid-19 is starting to engulf SA

The latter two sets of data, while slightly less up to date than the case numbers, also show that the reproduction number crept above 1 around the middle of April.

The third wave of Covid-19 is under way in Free State, the Northern Cape and North West, and new infections are accelerating rapidly in Gauteng, but the NICD analysis says the Eastern Cape has the highest reproduction number, 1.51.

“R is above 1 in all provinces, indicating increasing transmission,” the NICD said. “It is essential that recommended measures to control the spread of Covid-19, including physical distancing, hand hygiene, good ventilation, adherence to venue capacity limits and wearing of masks, are consistently implemented.”