Young helicopter pilot ‘living the dream’ died as he flew towards rising sun

Helicopter pilot Stewart Graham was “living the dream in SA” and had been engaged for only four months when he took off on his final flight.

The 25-year-old from Edinburgh, who made the comment about his love for SA on his flying_scotsmansa Instagram account, was in the air at 4am for a second day spraying pesticide on Koos Möller's pear orchards in Wolseley, in the Western Cape.

After refuelling nearly two hours later, and as he flew east towards the rising sun on January 19, disaster struck.