COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 45 new Covid-19 deaths as cases rise by 5,074

June 06 2021 - 14:46

KZN records 227 new Covid-19 infections, expands vaccine rollout to pre-empt third wave

KwaZulu-Natal has vaccinated 360,451 people in the province and it plans to begin the vaccination of teachers from Wednesday, premier Sihle Zikalala said on Sunday.

Briefing the media, Zikalala said the province has not reached the third wave of Covid-19 infections yet.

“Many people have been asking whether the province is in the third wave or not. The answer is that, at this stage, we will say no,” Zikalala said.