South Africa

Four suspected members of gang 'terrorising' Pietermaritzburg community arrested

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
06 June 2021 - 18:00
Police have arrested four men suspected of terrorising residents of Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas.
Police have arrested four men suspected of terrorising residents of Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas.
Image: 123rf/Igor Stevanovic/ File photo

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested four suspected members of a gang terrorising residents of Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas.

The suspects were arrested in an intelligence-driven operation conducted on Sunday morning.

The four men are linked to a string of murder cases committed in the Pietermaritzburg, Imbali, Richmond and Bergville areas as well as cases of robbery, rape and assault with the purpose to inflict grievous bodily harm.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a police team attempting to trace the gang members received information on their whereabouts.

The team went to a lodge situated on Woodhouse Road, not far from where seven suspects were killed last week.

Mbele said each suspect was found in possession of an illegal pistol with rounds of ammunition. The suspects are aged between 18 and 30.

“Our operations are still ongoing and all those that are involved in these criminal acts including those high profile individuals (business people and politicians) will be arrested. We will not rest until there is peace and stability in our province,” KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said.

Police minister Bheki Cele said such breakthroughs were encouraging and restored hope to the communities that have felt the wrath of the ruthless criminals.

“It is clear that if these intelligence-driven operations are consistently executed and intensified, they will bring about stability to this area that has been terrorised by gangs and ultimately bring about peace to people living in the province,” Cele said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Eye in the sky: Security firm to fight suburban crime with drones

A security company wants to use aviation technology as a way of fighting crime in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg.
News
3 days ago

Man bust towing boat stuffed with R400m worth of cocaine to remain in custody

Pieter van Zyl was nabbed while towing a 3.7m boat, which had pure cocaine worth an estimated R400m hidden in its hull.
News
2 days ago

Doctor nabbed for RAF fraud is sentenced

A Gqeberha doctor who orchestrated Road Accident Fund claims for undeserving claimants has been sentenced to perform community service at a ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only ... South Africa
  3. Persian carpets, antique furniture, granite statues and properties: assets ... South Africa
  4. Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies, aged 57 Africa
  5. Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway News

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...