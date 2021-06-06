South Africa

KZN records 227 new Covid-19 infections, expands vaccine rollout to pre-empt third wave

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
06 June 2021 - 14:46
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala is happy about the rate of vaccinations in the province as it avoids the third wave of Covid-19 infections.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala is happy about the rate of vaccinations in the province as it avoids the third wave of Covid-19 infections.
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal has vaccinated 360,451 people in the province and it plans to begin the vaccination of teachers from Wednesday, premier Sihle Zikalala said on Sunday.

Briefing the media, Zikalala said the province has not reached the third wave of Covid-19 infections yet.

“Many people have been asking whether the province is in the third wave or not. The answer is that, at this stage, we will say no,” Zikalala said.

Zikalala said a 10% increase in cases over a seven-day moving average will trigger an alert, while a 20% increase in cases over a seven-day moving average will trigger resurgence, which may indicate that the province is entering a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

He said the latest information gathered was that over the past 24 hours, the province has recorded 227 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 340,586.

He said the total number of deaths in the province is 10,533.

Zikalala said the province continued to observe an increase in the number of new cases recorded weekly and this was concerning.

The number of new cases was 726 for week 21 and 900 for week 22.

Amajuba was the only district that had reported a reached alert line and cases have been slightly increasing in the last three weeks, he said.

Zikalala said eThekwini has also been recording the highest number of cases, though it has not reached the alert line.

“Our strategy to deal with the potential third wave stands on the following pillars: testing all Covid-19 suspected cases and their contacts, isolation of confirmed cases, monitoring of those who are self-isolating, tracing all contacts of the confirmed cases, dedicating beds for quarantine and isolation as well as ICU, ensuring oxygen availability (and) accelerating vaccination,” Zikalala said.

He said even though Covid-19 has not reached the third wave in KwaZulu-Natal, the public should remain vigilant and acutely aware of the potential risk of resurgence of infections.

“It is crucial for us to adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions such as wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands regularly with soap or water or use sanitiser.

“Our memories are still fresh and we have barely recovered from the tragic episodes of the first and the second wave.”

Zikalala said of those who were vaccinated, 237,195 were senior citizens above 60 and 123,256 were healthcare workers.

“Though there is always room for improvement, we are quite pleased with how the rate of vaccination has been proceeding in the province, from our 124 vaccination sites so far that we have created and 18 in the private sector.”

Zikalala said the department of health in the province will open a further 21 new vaccination sites this week to accommodate teachers being vaccinated.

The province will be receiving about 110,400 J&J vaccines for this category.

“We already have a database for these educators. These educators will be guided by the management in their respective districts and circuits as to which site to go to.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

In boost for Africa, Senegal aims to make Covid-19 shots next year

Senegal could begin producing Covid-19 vaccines next year under an agreement with Belgian biotech group Univercells aimed at boosting Africa's ...
News
1 day ago

Makhura worried as Covid-19 hospital admissions increase in Gauteng

The rate of hospital admissions as a result of the increase in Covid-19 cases was a cause for concern, Gauteng premier David Makhura said on Friday.
News
3 days ago

Joburg and Tshwane seeing bulk of new Covid-19 infections in Gauteng

There are 3,062 people in hospital for Covid-19 in Gauteng, the health department said on Sunday.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only ... South Africa
  3. Persian carpets, antique furniture, granite statues and properties: assets ... South Africa
  4. Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies, aged 57 Africa
  5. Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway News

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...