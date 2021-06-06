South Africa

Traffic police save victims from road spike gang in Tshwane, kill one suspect in shoot-out

06 June 2021 - 09:34 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng traffic police killed one suspect in a shoot-out with a gang allegedly robbing Tshwane motorists.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

A gang targeting motorists with spikes placed across the road — forcing drivers to stop, before the vehicles' occupants are robbed — has been foiled by Gauteng traffic police.

One of the suspected robbers was killed after engaging in a shoot-out with officers, said the entity.

Officers were patrolling the N1 freeway next to the Stormvoel off-ramp in Tshwane on Friday night as part of law enforcement entities' plan to track down criminals putting spikes on Gauteng public roads.

“At about 7.15pm, an Iveco minibus was spiked and had its wheels punctured alongside the freeway,” next to the off-ramp on the N1, said the GTP. “The criminals then held the travellers of the Iveco minibus hostage, and confiscated three cellphones and two bags.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police officers on patrol were placed strategically at the right place at the right time. While the criminals were busy robbing the occupants of the Iveco, [they] intervened and attempted to arrest the robbers.

“The robbers then started shooting the officers without uttering any word and the officers returned fire.”

Traffic police recovered three cellphones and two bags from the deceased suspect.

The others ran off into the bushes.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police will continue to ensure that we prioritise all cases of people illegally spiking our roads. Criminals will never be allowed to continue to jeopardise the lives of ordinary citizens under our watch. In an effort to ensure a safer and secure province, the police will not rest until all suspects involved in the spiking of vehicles are apprehended,” said Sello Maremane.

Motorists are urged to be vigilant at all times especially at night between 6pm and 4am.

