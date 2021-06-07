Biker dies after falling off bridge in Pretoria

A male biker was killed after he lost control of his motorbike on the N4 before falling over a barrier onto Pretoria Road in Silverton on Sunday afternoon.

ER24 paramedics found the biker lying on the road next to the barrier. He had sustained fatal injuries.

“Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead at the scene by paramedics,” an ER24 spokesperson said.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigation.

TimesLIVE