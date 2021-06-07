South Africa

Former policeman stabs girlfriend and then leads cops to bloody scene

07 June 2021 - 07:18
A former police officer has allegedly confessed to murdering his girlfriend. File image
A former police officer has allegedly confessed to murdering his girlfriend. File image
Image: ELVIS NTOMBELA

A former Mpumalanga police officer is set to appear in the Standerton magistrate’s court on Monday after he handed himself over to police and allegedly confessed to murdering his 34-year-old girlfriend.

The murder happened in Sakhile township outside Standerton on Sunday, said police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.

“The 27-year-old suspect stabbed his girlfriend several times at his place of residence then took the victim’s vehicle and went to inform police about what he did,” said Hlathi.

“He led them together with a medical team to his house. Upon arrival, the body of the woman was found in a pool of blood with visible stab wounds. Police opened a murder case and immediately arrested the suspect.” 

The murder weapon was found in the house.

Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Thulani Phahla condemned the incident.

“Women should be protected by men and not suffer senseless violence. We believe justice will be served for this victim and her family.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cop 'shoots girlfriend in the head' in Bloemfontein

A police sergeant from the Free State has been arrested after he allegedly shot his girlfriend in the head at the weekend, Ipid said.
News
3 weeks ago

Limpopo traffic officer shoots and kills girlfriend, then kills himself

A 45-year-old traffic officer from Bela-Bela municipality in Limpopo allegedly shot and killed his 30-year-old girlfriend with his service pistol on ...
News
1 month ago

Police officer gets double life sentence for murdering girlfriend, Uber driver

A Johannesburg police officer has been given two life sentences for the double-murder of his girlfriend and an Uber driver in May 2019.
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only ... South Africa
  3. Persian carpets, antique furniture, granite statues and properties: assets ... South Africa
  4. Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies, aged 57 Africa
  5. Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway News

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...