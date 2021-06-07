South Africa

Gauteng official Teboho Makhoa’s car hit by 28 bullets, but nothing was stolen

07 June 2021 - 08:53 By Penwell Dlamini for SowetanLIVE and Belinda Pheto for TimesLIVE
Tebogo Makhoa, who worked for the Gauteng human settlements department, was shot dead by unknown attackers.
Image: Supplied

An Ekurhuleni family is in shock after the assassination-style murder of Teboho Makhoa by unknown men who fired 28 bullets into his vehicle.

Makhoa, 52, was killed late on Friday night when unknown men opened fire on him on Brickfield Road in Vosloorus. Police said his body was found just after midnight on Saturday.

Makhoa’s sister Malefaso Sello told Sowetan his five children and the entire family were devastated.

His brother Khehla Makhoa told the newspaper: “When we arrived there he was still inside the car and the engine was on. His seatbelt was still on him. We found all his belongings there. His cellphones, watch, keys and laptop were inside the car.”

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said police have opened a case of murder for investigation.

TimesLIVE reported on Sunday Makhoa was an employee of the Gauteng human settlements department.

“We call on law enforcement agencies to do their work and apprehend the killers,” the department said.

Makhoa and his colleagues in the Ekurhuleni offices were “working tirelessly to allocate the rightful beneficiaries into their RDP houses, remove illegal occupants from occupied RDP houses and prevent future occurrences of land and house invasions in the region,” said the department.

MEC Lebogang Maile said: “This cowardly act will not deter us from our mandate to provide quality housing opportunities to those who deserve it the most.”

