South Africa

KZN premier’s staffer stabbed to death outside her home

'Whoever did this was on a mission of murderous violence' — Sihle Zikalala

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
07 June 2021 - 13:51
Hlengiwe Alexia 'MaHadebe' Madlala, an administrator in the premier’s communication unit, was fatally stabbed on the weekend. Stock photo.
Hlengiwe Alexia 'MaHadebe' Madlala, an administrator in the premier’s communication unit, was fatally stabbed on the weekend. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

The body of a 39-year-old woman who was employed at the office of the KwaZulu-Natal premier was found outside her home on Sunday morning.

On Monday premier Sihle Zikalala said Hlengiwe Madlala had been stabbed to death.

“From the reports we have received, Hlengiwe’s body was discovered outside her home in the early hours on Sunday. It had multiple stab wounds and her clothes were next to her body.

“By all accounts, this is one of the most gruesome acts of gender-based violence (GBV) recently committed on a woman in the province. Whoever did this was on a mission of murderous violence and set about this act in a cold and calculating manner,” said Zikalala. 

Hlengiwe Alexia “MaHadebe” Madlala was an administrator in the premier’s communication unit.

Gauteng human settlements employee dies in hail of bullets

Teboho Makhoa and his colleagues were "working tirelessly to allocate the rightful beneficiaries into their RDP houses, remove illegal occupants from ...
News
1 day ago

“She was from Songozima village in Vulindlela, outside Pietermaritzburg. Hlengiwe died a brutal and gruesome death at the hands of a callous perpetrator. She would have celebrated her 40th birthday in August this year. Unfortunately her life has been cut short by this brutality,” said Zikalala.

The premier called on police to trace and apprehend her killers.

“GBV remains one of the worst scars in our society, touching every community regardless of race, faith or economic status. GBV has become the second pandemic after Covid-19 and remains a real threat to the building of a united, prosperous, non-sexist, non-racial and equal society,” he said.

“There is clearly more work to be done to protect women in KwaZulu-Natal from violence through prevention, awareness, care and support for the victims.

“We must also strengthen the judiciary and support programmes which target women empowerment and provide closure for the survivors.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Former policeman stabs girlfriend and then leads cops to bloody scene

A former Mpumalanga police officer is set to appear in the Standerton magistrate’s court on Monday after he handed himself over to police and ...
News
9 hours ago

‘He stomped on her as if he was stomping on a snake’: Family of woman beaten to death by lover

"He killed her in such a cruel manner and intended to end her life."
News
5 days ago

Tshegofatso Pule murder: Ntuthuko Shoba hoping for new bail bid as trial date set

Ntuthuko Shoba, the former JSE analyst standing trial for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule, wants to launch a third bail ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only ... South Africa
  3. Persian carpets, antique furniture, granite statues and properties: assets ... South Africa
  4. Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies, aged 57 Africa
  5. Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway News

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...