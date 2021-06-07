South Africa

New law to tighten rite of passage, prevent initiation deaths

Operators criticise act for 'over-regulation'

07 June 2021 - 10:15
Young AmaHlubi men who graduated from initiation school in Moroka in Mount Fletcher. File photo.
Young AmaHlubi men who graduated from initiation school in Moroka in Mount Fletcher. File photo.
Image: Lulamile Feni

The government will now screen initiation school operators for criminal records and discourage the use of alcohol on the mountain, while imposing stiffer sentences on illegal operators.

Early last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the long-awaited Customary Initiation Bill into the Customary Initiation Act, which was gazetted on Friday. It is hoped that this will tighten the screws and bring more order to the troubled rite of passage, which has seen hundreds of initiates lose their lives in recent years because of botched circumcisions.

According to the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, 253 initiates have died since 2016, with 179 perishing in the Eastern Cape. At least 557 died between 2006 and 2014, with only 260 arrests in this regard, while 214 initiates faced amputations because of botched circumcisions.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

READ MORE:

Parliament concerned about deaths of initiates in Eastern Cape

A parliamentary committee says initiation schools in the Eastern Cape require serious intervention.
Politics
2 months ago

Initiations banned - no prayer services and no 'after tears' events, plus here are the rules for funerals

New regulations outlining cultural and religious practices have been gazetted, governing funerals, prayers and initiations during the revised level 3 ...
News
5 months ago

Initiation after December 17 amid strict Covid-19 protocols

Traditional circumcision will remain illegal until December 17, and only boys who have had the mandatory health screening, which includes a Covid-19 ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only ... South Africa
  3. Persian carpets, antique furniture, granite statues and properties: assets ... South Africa
  4. Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies, aged 57 Africa
  5. Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway News

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...