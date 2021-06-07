South Africa

One of only two people who spoke SA's ancient N|uu language has died

07 June 2021 - 12:03 By TimesLIVE
Simon Sauls and Johanna Koper share a joke. File image.
Simon Sauls and Johanna Koper share a joke. File image.
Image: Alon Skuy

Simon Sauls, who was one of only two surviving people who could speak the N|uu language in SA, has died.

Northern Cape MEC for sport, arts and culture Desery Fienies on Monday conveyed her deepest sympathy and condolences to the Esau and Sauls families.

“It is with sadness that we announce that we have lost another fluent speaker of the N|uu language,” said Fienies.

Sauls' death comes just after the Northern Cape provincial administration, in collaboration with Puku Books and Ouma Katrina Esau, launched the first children’s book to be published in the N|uu language on May 24.

In 2017, TimesLIVE visited Esau, one of the four siblings who spoke N|uu. Esau, who lives in the small township of Rosedale, in Upington, has the status of a chief in her community.

The language is believed to be more than 25,000 years old and is spoken by the San people.

Khoi-San leader Ockert Lewies remembered as a prayer warrior

The leader of the Khoi-San nation, Chief Ockert "Okkie" Lewies, 67, died of cancer this week.
News
3 days ago

Like other San languages, N|uu is a melody of clicks, often punctuated by exclamation marks when written.

Fienies said: “Simon Sauls was Ouma Katrina Esau's younger brother and one of the last two fluent speakers of the language.

“He was well acquainted with animals and insect names in the N|uu language and as a province we have indeed lost valuable knowledge from him.”

Sauls was also instrumental in fighting for the recognition, preservation, survival and promotion of the N|uu language, said Fienies.

“It is through his efforts that we realise that we have an African heritage that we can be proud of, and not as reflected by foreigners.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Time to get our heads out the sand and produce more indigenous-language books

It is key that children know their backgrounds, which is why Katrina Esau’s book is so important
Lifestyle
1 week ago

The last hope for N/uu, a language on the brink of extinction

The more endangered a language and heritage are, the more firmly people cling to them, but if the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it is ...
Opinion & Analysis
8 months ago

Three sisters hold key to preserving ancient San language (audio)

Three sisters from the Northern Cape, aged between 80 and 95, have become the driving force behind a quest to preserve a dying language. At 95, her ...
News
6 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only ... South Africa
  3. Persian carpets, antique furniture, granite statues and properties: assets ... South Africa
  4. Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies, aged 57 Africa
  5. Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway News

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...