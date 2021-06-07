South Africa

Police launch manhunt after doctor shot in Pretoria home invasion

07 June 2021 - 18:41
The Gauteng Police have launched a search for the suspects who are said to be driving a white Nissan X-Trail.
The Gauteng Police have launched a search for the suspects who are said to be driving a white Nissan X-Trail.
Image: Picture: 123RF/SCANRAIL

Gauteng police have opened a case of house robbery and attempted murder after a renowned medical doctor and his wife were attacked at Waterkloof Ridge on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo confirmed that the 58-year-old shooting victim was a medical doctor.

“It is reported that on Sunday about 11.30am, a couple from Waterkloof Ridge was attacked by three suspects while in their house,” he said. Masondo further added that the doctor was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital.

He said police had launched a search for the suspects, who fled in a white Nissan X-Trail. Masondo said an investigation was under way to establish how the suspects gained entry into the house. They stole a firearm, a plasma TV, foreign currency and a laptop.

He said the doctor's wife was not injured.

 TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Durban pensioner sentenced to 35 years for killing girlfriend and child with bush knife

A Durban man has been sentenced to 35 years behind bars for the brutal murder of his girlfriend and their three-year-old child, who both succumbed to ...
News
5 hours ago

KZN premier’s staffer stabbed to death outside her home

The body of Hlengiwe Alexia 'MaHadebe' Madlala, 39, an administrator in the premier’s communication unit, was found outside her home on Sunday ...
News
5 hours ago

'Loving, diligent' doctor tortured, killed by hammer-wielding thugs

“He was already unconscious but I could see that he was breathing. His right leg was broken and the left arm. We found two hammers which we suspect ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only ... South Africa
  3. Persian carpets, antique furniture, granite statues and properties: assets ... South Africa
  4. Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies, aged 57 Africa
  5. Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway News

Latest Videos

Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail
CCTV captures theft of the rarest Nike shoe on the planet