Police launch manhunt after doctor shot in Pretoria home invasion

Gauteng police have opened a case of house robbery and attempted murder after a renowned medical doctor and his wife were attacked at Waterkloof Ridge on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo confirmed that the 58-year-old shooting victim was a medical doctor.

“It is reported that on Sunday about 11.30am, a couple from Waterkloof Ridge was attacked by three suspects while in their house,” he said. Masondo further added that the doctor was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital.

He said police had launched a search for the suspects, who fled in a white Nissan X-Trail. Masondo said an investigation was under way to establish how the suspects gained entry into the house. They stole a firearm, a plasma TV, foreign currency and a laptop.

He said the doctor's wife was not injured.

TimesLIVE