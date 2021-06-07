WATCH | Missing CCTV footage reveals theft of ‘rarest Nike shoe in the world’

A breakthrough came in the form of missing CCTV footage, which captured a group of armed robbers stealing sneakers worth hundreds of thousands of rand in November 2018 from a store in Johannesburg.

One sneaker was more valuable than all the others: the left shoe of one of the rarest pairs of Nike sneakers in the world.

The police were unable to locate the culprits, closing the dossier after four months while the shoe was still missing.

However, last year private investigators went to the store to re-enact the robbery and stumbled upon a previously overlooked hard drive on which CCTV footage of the robbery was stored. With this new footage, investigators believe the matter can be taken back to the police to see if the case can be reopened.

The sneakers were Nike Freddy Krueger SB Dunks — Halloween-themed shoes borrowing from the Nightmare on Elm Street movies — and were on display at Court Order, a shop in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE