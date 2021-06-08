South Africa

Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm

08 June 2021 - 16:11 By TimesLIVE
Delays in returning generating units at the Kusile (pictured) and Majuba power stations have been blamed for stage 2 load-shedding being implemented on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Power utility Eskom announced on Tuesday that stage 2 load-shedding would be in place from 5pm to 10pm.

This was due to “delays in returning generating units at Kusile and Majuba power stations”, Eskom said in a statement.

Eskom said the “high winter demand brought about by colder temperatures” had also played a role.

It also warned that the chance of rotational power cuts continuing through the week was “high”. 

TimesLIVE

