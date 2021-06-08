Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm
08 June 2021 - 16:11
Power utility Eskom announced on Tuesday that stage 2 load-shedding would be in place from 5pm to 10pm.
This was due to “delays in returning generating units at Kusile and Majuba power stations”, Eskom said in a statement.
#POWERALERT2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 8, 2021
Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented between 17:00 and 22:00 tonight due to delays in
returning generating units pic.twitter.com/y3pdldYYSx
Eskom said the “high winter demand brought about by colder temperatures” had also played a role.
It also warned that the chance of rotational power cuts continuing through the week was “high”.
TimesLIVE