South Africa

Five killed as gunmen open fire at taxi rank in Ceres

08 June 2021 - 11:49 By TimesLIVE
Five people died when three gunmen fired indiscriminately at a taxi rank in Ceres on June 8 2021. File photo
Image: Thomo Nkgadima

Five people died when three men fired shots at taxis in the Western Cape on Tuesday.

The “indiscriminate” shooting happened in Vredebed, Ceres, shortly after 7am, said Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

Four people died on the scene and the fifth died in hospital. 

“The identities of the deceased are yet to be released. Indications are the shooting incident is related to taxi conflict,” said Potelwa.

Detectives from the provincial taxi task team were on the scene and reinforcements from local police stations and the public order police were in the area to restore calm.

“Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111,” said Potelwa.

TimesLIVE

