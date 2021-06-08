South Africa

Gogo becomes the oldest person to receive Covid-19 jab in SA, says health department

08 June 2021 - 07:58
Health department says Nomamelika Philiso is the oldest SA citizen to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
Health department says Nomamelika Philiso is the oldest SA citizen to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
Image: Supplied / @GovernmentZA

A woman who the health department says is 119 years old has become the oldest person in SA to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Nomamelika Philiso received her vaccine at her home in Mandleni, Alfred Nzo municipality, in the Eastern Cape, the health ministry announced on Monday.

A senior community nurse, Thobeka Ludidi, administered the shot to the centenarian.

She was screened before being given her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.  She is scheduled to receive the second shot in a few weeks.

The health ministry showed an image of Philiso getting her shot.

Wrapped in a thick blanket as she sat on her couch with her mask on, the elderly woman offered her arm for the injection.

She is one of over a million people who have received the vaccine thus far.

The health ministry is on a drive to vaccinate people over the age 60 against the virus.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Don't wait, get vaccinated - David Makhura to elderly people

Gauteng residents over the age of 60 have been urged to visit their nearest vaccination site for a Covid-19 jab even if they have not received a text ...
News
2 days ago

'It's a happy time': Sharp eyes and big smiles in Covid-19 vaccine lines

It took just one granny suspected of wanting to jump the queue at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Wednesday to get the rest shouting and waving ...
News
2 days ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2

SA will move to lockdown adjusted level 2 from Monday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies, aged 57 Africa
  3. Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway News
  4. Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only ... South Africa
  5. Sharma denies Gupta links, begs for bail amid corruption charges News

Latest Videos

Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail
CCTV captures theft of the rarest Nike shoe on the planet