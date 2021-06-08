Law student starts blanket company after NSFAS rejection

Oarabile Mashigo refused to let the rejection of his application for funding by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) get him down.

Instead, his dream to one day become a lawyer pushed him to start a fleece blanket company to raise money to pay for his tuition fees.

Mashigo, 22, from Pretoria West, is one of thousands of students from universities and Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges across the country whose applications were not approved this year.

He wanted to study towards an LLB at the University of Pretoria (UP), but lack of funding forced him to put that dream on hold.

