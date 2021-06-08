South Africa

'Makhoa may have been killed for being honest'

MEC blames house invasion syndicates

08 June 2021 - 09:46
Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile (left), Tshepiso Phiri, family spokesperson with Mzwandile Masina, Ekurhuleni Mayor.
Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile (left), Tshepiso Phiri, family spokesperson with Mzwandile Masina, Ekurhuleni Mayor.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Gauteng human settlements MEC Lebogang Maile believes housing official Teboho Makhoa, who was killed in a hail of bullets at the weekend, could have been murdered for doing his work.

Maile made the startling claim during a visit to Makhoa’s home in Spruitview, where he was accompanied by Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.

“The case will be dealt with in the provincial office because we’ve got reason to believe and suspect that some of our staff members might be targeted. We don’t want to provide the details as yet but we can confirm that the deceased might have been a target because of his responsibilities. He was an honest employee, that is why he was targeted,” Maile said.

