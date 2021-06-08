South Africa

Owner of illegal 'home school' charged with fraud

Officials say ‘tutors’ are not registered

08 June 2021 - 10:10
An alleged bogus school is being investigated for operating illegally from a three-bedroom home in Mogwase, near Rustenburg.
An alleged bogus school is being investigated for operating illegally from a three-bedroom home in Mogwase, near Rustenburg.
Image: Supplied

An illegal school that had been operating from a house under the guise of providing home schooling has now been closed and its owner will face fraud charges.

North West department of education spokesperson Elias Malindi confirmed on Monday that its officials were sent to inspect the three-bedroom house in Legwere Street in Mogwase, Rustenburg, where about 15 children have been getting homeschooling lessons for grades R to nine since the beginning of the year.

Sowetan exposed the illegal school two weeks ago after concerned neighbours alerted  it about it. Neighbours complained about noise coming from the yard and the unconducive and cramped environment.

“The centre does not have a name. There are four tutors that are not registered with Sace (SA Council for Educators). Besides the money paid at Brainline, parents are also paying R700 per month [to the centre]. By law all teachers are required to register with Sace,” said Malindi.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

READ MORE

Gauteng school sanitation saga: SIU freezes assets, goes after millions in 'irregular' contracts

In a matter of weeks, the directors of seven companies contracted to decontaminate Gauteng schools during last year's Covid lockdown blew through ...
News
2 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA | First step to stop SA going down the toilet? End school pit latrines

Cabinet ministers flute on about the fourth industrial revolution, yet our schools are without safe, clean lavatories
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Don’t let your kids go to parties, begs principal as pupil infections soar

Krugersdorp principal Dawie Kriel’s Facebook video imploring parents to keep their children at home has gone viral
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies, aged 57 Africa
  3. Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway News
  4. Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only ... South Africa
  5. Sharma denies Gupta links, begs for bail amid corruption charges News

Latest Videos

Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail
CCTV captures theft of the rarest Nike shoe on the planet