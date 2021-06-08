Owner of illegal 'home school' charged with fraud

An illegal school that had been operating from a house under the guise of providing home schooling has now been closed and its owner will face fraud charges.

North West department of education spokesperson Elias Malindi confirmed on Monday that its officials were sent to inspect the three-bedroom house in Legwere Street in Mogwase, Rustenburg, where about 15 children have been getting homeschooling lessons for grades R to nine since the beginning of the year.

Sowetan exposed the illegal school two weeks ago after concerned neighbours alerted it about it. Neighbours complained about noise coming from the yard and the unconducive and cramped environment.

“The centre does not have a name. There are four tutors that are not registered with Sace (SA Council for Educators). Besides the money paid at Brainline, parents are also paying R700 per month [to the centre]. By law all teachers are required to register with Sace,” said Malindi.

