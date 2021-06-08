SA reaches major vaccine milestone as 4,200 new cases recorded in 24 hours

It "goes without saying", health department director-general Dr Sandile Buthelezi said on Tuesday night, that the placing on special leave of health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize meant "these are difficult times we find ourselves in".

Buthelezi released a statement on Monday night, hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa removed Mkhize from office over the R150m Digital Vibes contract scandal.

This latest development would not deter health officials, promised Buthelezi.

"As director-general, I wish to reassure the nation that we remain committed and capable of managing the Covid-19 pandemic, executing a ramped up vaccination programme and running the national programmes, as we are led by the acting minister of health, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane," said Buthelezi.