South Africa

Seven killed as truck and taxi collide on Cape Town’s west coast road

08 June 2021 - 12:11 By TimesLIVE
Paramedics and rescue workers at the scene of a crash in which seven people died in Melkbosstrand, Cape Town, on June 8 2021.
Paramedics and rescue workers at the scene of a crash in which seven people died in Melkbosstrand, Cape Town, on June 8 2021.
Image: ER24

Seven people were killed and 10 injured when a truck and a taxi collided on Cape Town’s west coast road on Tuesday.

Injuries ranged from minor to critical and the 10 people affected were taken to hospital, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The R27 in Melkbosstrand was closed while paramedics and rescue personnel tended to the injured.

“Medics found seven people, some still trapped inside the taxi, had sustained fatal injuries in the collision. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead,” said Meiring.

“Ten other patients were assessed and found to have sustained critical to minor injuries. The patients were treated and provided with advanced life support before being transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

“One critically injured patient was airlifted to the hospital by the AMS Medical helicopter for urgent care.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Two Durban tow truck operators killed while attending to a breakdown

Two tow truck operators, attending to a broken-down heavy-duty vehicle, were killed when a second truck mowed into them on the N2 freeway near ...
News
2 hours ago

Seven-year-old girl among those killed in N4 spiking incidents in Gauteng: MEC

More police officers, particularly from the flying squad, have been deployed to patrol the N4, R104 and R513 routes from 6pm to 6am, said community ...
News
2 hours ago

Two children and adult die in crash between bus and car on R511

Three people, including two children, were killed when a bus crashed into the side of a light motor vehicle on the R511 in Centurion, paramedics said ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies, aged 57 Africa
  3. Sharma denies Gupta links, begs for bail amid corruption charges News
  4. Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway News
  5. Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail
CCTV captures theft of the rarest Nike shoe on the planet