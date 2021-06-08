South Africa

Ten alleged cash-in-transit robbers arrested in North West

08 June 2021 - 06:29
Police have arrested 10 alleged CIT robbers and seized four vehicles, stained cash, 12 firearms and ammunition.
Police have arrested 10 alleged CIT robbers and seized four vehicles, stained cash, 12 firearms and ammunition.
Image: SAPS

Ten alleged cash-in-transit robbers were arrested within hours of a cash heist in Mooinooi in North West on Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said a swift response from Mooinooi police resulted in the arrest of 10 people and the recovery of 12 firearms, ammunition, stained cash and four vehicles.

She said the suspects would appear in the Brits magistrate's court within 48 hours of their arrest on charges of aggravated robbery, hijacking, possession of explosives, possession of suspected stolen money and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“It is reported that a cash van was forced off the road by an Audi sedan on the Majakaneng bridge. The suspects then allegedly forced open the vehicle. While the suspects were accessing the money from the cash van, the escort vehicle driver engaged the suspects resulting in a shoot-out. No injuries were reported,” she said.

Muridili said the suspects subsequently hijacked a vehicle in the vicinity and fled the scene in an unknown number of vehicles. They took with them an undisclosed amount of money as well as two firearms taken from the security guards.

She said the hijacked vehicle was later found abandoned just after the Makolokwe turn-off on the R556 Sun City road, together with a white BMW.

“The station immediately implemented the 72-hour activation plan where all the necessary resources were mobilised. A team comprising of members from Public Order Police, Boitekong Visible Policing, Operational Command Centre and Mounted Unit embarked on a manhunt for the perpetrators,” she said.

Within hours after the cash-in-transit robbery took place, the team managed to locate and arrest 10 suspects and confiscated a Lexus, an Audi, a Volkswagen Caravelle and Hyundai minibus.

Police also found stained cash as well as six rifles, six pistols and ammunition, Muridili said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

New law to tighten rite of passage, prevent initiation deaths

The government will now screen initiation school operators for criminal records and discourage the use of alcohol on the mountain, while imposing ...
News
21 hours ago

Hijacked vehicles seized as Hawks foil ‘planned CIT heist’ in North West

The owner of an alleged "safe house" to be used after a planned cash-in-transit heist and his wife have been arrested.
News
3 weeks ago

Crime stats: Property and contact crimes plus CIT heists are down

Police minister Bheki Cele said the police service is making strides in the fight against crime as provinces have reported declines in various ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies, aged 57 Africa
  3. Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway News
  4. Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only ... South Africa
  5. Sharma denies Gupta links, begs for bail amid corruption charges News

Latest Videos

Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail
CCTV captures theft of the rarest Nike shoe on the planet