South Africa

TUT suspends contact classes as Covid-19 infections soar

08 June 2021 - 22:12
Contact classes at Tshwane University of Technology's campuses have been suspended as the university expresses concern over the growing number of Covid-19 infections.
Contact classes at Tshwane University of Technology's campuses have been suspended as the university expresses concern over the growing number of Covid-19 infections.
Image: Greg Roxburgh

The Tshwane University of Technology has suspended contact classes at all its campuses, saying the surge in Covid-19 numbers, particularly in Gauteng, was a cause for concern.

Institution spokesperson Phaphama Tshisikhawe said the suspension was from Monday and since then, the institution had turned back to online learning and provided students with the necessary data to go online. 

“Teaching and learning will not stop. This is being done to help stop the spread of the virus. We are not immune to the spreading of the virus as we have seen it happening in the communities we are in,” Tshisikhawe said.

She quashed reports that the contact classes were suspended because of the death of a student from one of their Pretoria-based campuses. The university had been informed of the student's passing on May 31 at the George Mukhari Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa.

“We have suspended contact classes but it’s not because of the death of the student,” said Tshisikhawe.  “This is the first case where a student who resides on campus has succumbed to Covid-19,” she added.

While contact classes had been suspended, the university was not yet ordering students to vacate the residences. Instead, tougher restrictions would be put in place to ensure the their safety.

“Curfews will be announced to minimise movement within campus,” said Tshisikhawe. Laboratories and libraries would be regularly sanitised while student buses would operate with 50% capacity. Buses would be sanitised after each trip.

The university  would be guided by its own Covid-19 task team on when contact learning could resume.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Pupils need more investment in tech to succeed in modern workplace, parliament hears

The higher education and training department told parliament on Wednesday that there was a need to develop advanced technology for teaching and ...
Politics
1 week ago

JONATHAN JANSEN | At the tail-end of Covid-19, closing schools is not an option

What we need is vigilance because a sense of normalcy is vital for pupils’ and teachers’ wellbeing
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

How the pandemic is hurting university students’ mental health

The Conversation reports that SA cannot afford to ignore the impact of the pandemic on higher education, especially on students’ health and ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Sharma denies Gupta links, begs for bail amid corruption charges News
  3. Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies, aged 57 Africa
  4. Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway News
  5. Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail
Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail