COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | India records nearly 100,000 new Covid-19 cases over past 24 hours

June 09 2021 - 07:34

NMU shuts down classes as Covid-19 numbers rise

Ten new Covid-19 cases among Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students in Gqeberha in the past 24 hours has prompted the university to suspend all face-to-face classes.

According to a memo sent to NMU staff and students on Tuesday, as evidenced by the sharp increase in the rate of infections across the province, a decision was taken to hold virtual classes in an attempt to bring the spread of the coronavirus under control.

“All mask-to-mask sessions will be halted from today [Tuesday] until we determine when it is safe to resume.