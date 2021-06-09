South Africa

Daytime load-shedding kicks in from Wednesday

09 June 2021
Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 10am on Wednesday until Sunday night due to delays in returning generating units to service.

Eskom said these units were at the Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Kendal and Koeberg power stations.

“In addition, these constraints have been exacerbated by high winter demand throughout the day over the past few days brought about by the colder temperatures.

“The emergency generation reserves have been used extensively in the past days to avoid load-shedding during the day. This has resulted in these being depleted and reducing available capacity. It is therefore necessary to implement load-shedding continuously to replenish the emergency reserves.”

The enforced rolling outages at stage 2 are expected to continue until 10pm on Sunday.

