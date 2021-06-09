Family claiming births of record 10 babies has been traced, says mayor Mzwandile Masina

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina says the metro has traced the family claiming the birth of 10 babies.

“We’ve found the family and we are informed babies are well. Will share the information with national government. Some of our local comrades have been assisting this family,” Masina tweeted. He could not be reached for further information on Wednesday morning.

This was after government officials on Tuesday appealed to Piet Rampedi of Pretoria News, author of the article claiming the Gauteng mother was eligible to set a new Guinness World Record, to divulge details of the births — and to the public to help them find the family.

TimesLIVE has reached out to several institutions and individuals to try to verify the report.

The mother was identified as Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37. In an interview at their family home in Thembisa last month — the publication of which was delayed at the request of the couple for safety and cultural reasons — Sithole said she was shocked and fascinated by the pregnancy.