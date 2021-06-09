FNB to help elderly register for Covid-19 vaccinations online

First National Bank (FNB) has announced it will help its elderly customers register for vaccines on government’s electronic vaccination data system (EVDS).

The initiative is in response to Business for SA’s (B4SA) appeal for businesses to assist government’s vaccination efforts to curb Covid-19.

The bank’s points of presence CEO Lee-Anne van Zyl said qualifying customers 60 and older who want to register on the EVDS and need help to do so can be assisted at any FNB branch nationwide.

She said those who qualify will be helped to register through the bank’s digital zones and mobile devices usually used for banking services.

Customers are urged to bring their ID and proof of address for registration assistance.