Hawks nab 7 men for illicit electricity sales

Seven men between the ages of 28 and 67 were arrested at various locations across Gauteng on Wednesday.

They are accused of large-scale prepaid electricity fraud and theft. They are expected to appear in the Fochville magistrate’s court on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Col Philani Nkwalase said one of the suspects allegedly enticed the arresting officers with a R100,000 bribe during their arrest, and was also charged with corruption.

Meanwhile, Nkwalase said the other suspects were allegedly found in possession of illegal firearms as well as ammunition, and will face additional charges related to this.

Nkwalase said their arrests followed an investigation that started last year.

“This project-driven investigation ensued in May 2020 in Bloemfontein, Free State, probing the illicit sale of electricity facilitated by illegal vendors who have in their possession illegal electricity vending machines. ‘Ghost vending’ involves the illegal sales and purchases of electricity,” said Nkwalase.