Hyde Park house gutted while firefighters hunt for hydrant

A fire in the upmarket Johannesburg suburb of Hyde Park that gutted a home has shone a spotlight on faulty fire hydrants and the shortage of fire engines in the city.

The house was severely damaged last week while the city’s fire department struggled to find a nearby hydrant with enough pressure to fill its fire engine tank.

The Sandton fire station was called for assistance but it did not have a fire engine. One stationed in Alexandra responded to the emergency.

Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the city had six fire engines in operation.

“The fire engine that had to be activated is the one in Alexandra,” he said.