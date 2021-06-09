South Africa

Komani couple in court for forcing neighbours’ child to eat his own faeces

09 June 2021 - 07:12
A couple from Komani is set to face assault and child abuses charges in court on Wednesday.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A couple from Nkululekweni township in Komani who allegedly forced their neighbours’ child to consume his own faeces is set to appear in the Queenstown magistrate’s court on Wednesday, said Eastern Cape police.

The two accused will face charges of child abuse and assault.

“According to the information, a 12-year-old boy was playing with his friend on Saturday afternoon when he allegedly relieved himself in front of the gate of the suspects’ house,” said police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana.

“The report further suggests that while he was busy relieving himself, the couple came out and assaulted the child and forced him to eat his own faeces,” Kinana said. 

Community members alerted police to the incident on Sunday and the couple, aged 30 and 39, were arrested.

TimesLIVE

