South Africa

KZN premier calls on police to apprehend suspects involved in the murder of female employee

09 June 2021 - 11:30
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has called on SAPS to investigate and apprehend the suspects involved in the murder of Hlengiwe Madlala.
Image: Twitter/KZN provincial government

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has again called on the SAPS to apprehend suspects involved in the murder of Hlengiwe Madlala, who was brutally murdered at the weekend.

Madlala was an employee at the premier's office.

Zikalala and other government officials visited Madlala's home in Vulindlela outside Pietermaritzburg this week to pay their condolences.

“This is a huge loss for the office of the premier and the government, but more so for her family. It's sad that she will not be able to raise her children. We urge the family to work with us as we seek justice.

“Let us all work with the police while they investigate the case. The office of the director-general will follow up with the authorities to make sure they apprehend the suspects,” said Zikalala at the visit. 

The premier said his office would assist the family with funeral arrangements.

Madlala's body was mutilated and dumped near her house, according to the provincial government.

On Monday, TimesLIVE reported that Zikalala described the incident as a gruesome act of gender-based violence.

“By all accounts, this is one of the most gruesome acts of gender-based violence (GBV) recently committed on a woman in the province. Whoever did this was on a mission of murderous violence and set about this act in a cold and calculating manner,” said Zikalala. 

