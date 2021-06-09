South Africa

KZN wife gets 22-year jail term for murder of her cop husband

09 June 2021 - 07:36 By TimesLIVE
Warrant officer Thulani Ngwabe was found with multiple stab wounds on railway lines near Port Shepstone beach on November 3 2019.
Image: Facebook/Thulani Ngwabe

A woman who allegedly hired accomplices to stab her husband to death has been served with a 22-year jail term by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Nonkululeko Ngwabe, 46, was this week found guilty of the murder of her husband, warrant officer Thulani Ngwabe, said Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo.

Ngwabe, 51, who was stationed at the Margate Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, was found on railway lines near Port Shepstone beach with multiple stab wounds in November 2019.

The three accomplices his wife allegedly hired to kill her husband are set to stand trial from June 18.

