Lawyers for ‘Nafiz Modack Enterprise’ hear clients charged with 3,000 offences
The “Nafiz Modack Enterprise” faces 3,121 criminal counts — including murder, extortion, intimidation, attempted murder and cellphone pinging.
Defence counsel for the seven people accused of forming part of the Modack Enterprise finally received a detailed indictment on Wednesday which set out times and dates of the offences their clients are alleged to have committed.
More than 30 counts relate to the murder of Cape Town anti-gang unit detective Lt-Col Charl Kinnear, while the rest relate to illegal interception of communications or what is colloquially referred to as “pinging” a cellphone to track its location.
Consolidated in the case is the alleged attempted hand-grenade attack on Kinnear’s home. Modack’s co-accused — Janick Adonis, Amaal Jantjies and anti-gang unit sergeant Ashley Tabisher — allegedly helped Modack to mount the attack.
Adonis and Jantjies allegedly plotted several attacks on Kinnear in November 2019. Jantjies also allegedly corrupted Tabisher, who was supposed to feed information to Modack about raids being planned by the anti-gang unit on any of his properties.
A bail application for Tabisher was due to be heard on Wednesday at the Blue Downs magistrate's court but it was postponed when a Covid-19 case resulted in the court's closure.
Though some of the defence lawyers are understood to have accepted the state’s latest detailed indictment as sufficient for them to make a formal bail application on Monday, others may apply for more particulars about the state’s case.
Annexures in the state's latest indictment detail the locations which Modack and his co-accused Zane Killian are alleged to have ascertained when they pinged underworld rivals, alleged extortion victims and police officers.
In the case of lawyer William Booth, hundreds of pings were performed leading up to his attempted murder in April 2020 at his Higgovale home.
Kinnear was pinged thousands of times until he was murdered outside his Bishop Lavis home in September 2020, at which point the pinging stopped.
The case was postponed until Monday.
TimesLIVE