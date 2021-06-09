My office met with family of Pretoria 10, says mayor Mzwandile Masina

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina confirmed on Wednesday that his office had met with the family of the woman who gave birth to 10 children this week.

In a statement released on his Twitter account — which Masina confirmed to TimesLIVE was legitimate — the family confirmed the birth of the decuplets on Monday.

The tweet came not long after the Gauteng government said on Wednesday afternoon that it had contacted all private and public hospitals in the province but could find no record of the multiple birth.

In their statement, the family thanked Masina’s office for the “warm visit” and the support the City of Ekurhuleni was offering. Asked if he had met with the family, Masina said: “It doesn’t have to be me personally. My office met with the family today and the statement came out of that meeting.”

The family say they received a call from the hospital — which was not named — at about 11am on Monday informing them of the birth.