Mzansi is ready to throw ‘national baby shower’ for woman who gave birth to 10 babies as confusion reigns
Social media users have reacted to a report of a Pretoria woman who allegedly gave birth to 10 children, offering to throw a “national baby shower”.
The Pretoria News reported on Tuesday that Gosiame Thamara Sithole gave birth to the children at an unnamed Pretoria hospital, breaking a world record.
The publication claimed it interviewed the couple at their Tembisa home last month, but delayed publishing the interview “at the request of the couple for safety and cultural reasons”.
“It is seven boys and three girls. She was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional. I can’t talk much. Let’s talk again in the morning please,” the woman’s husband, Teboho Tsotetsi, was quoted as saying.
However the director-general of government communications Phumla Williams said government could not verify the report
“The posts attribute the birth of the babies to Gosiame Thamara Sithole from Gauteng. Government has been unable to verify the authenticity of this birth at our facilities. We need to verify this story and provide assistance where needed,” said Williams.
Social media was in a celebratory mood and flooded Twitter with ideas for a “national baby shower” to provide support for the couple.
After Lucky Star offered the couple a year’s supply of pilchards, social media users called on other brands to also help.
A whole school of nunu’s!☺️— Lucky Star (@LuckyStarSA) June 8, 2021
Congratulations x10 ausi Gosiame & bhut Tebogo! We’ll make sure all of your bundles of joy are well nourished by #ThetasteOfHome.
Here’s a years supply of @LuckyStarSA Pilchards to help bring some omega power into your growing family. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/r06wtWdiS6
We need a family meeting for this one #NationalBabyShower pic.twitter.com/XceHeakGkt— Th3_Uñkw0ñ😜 (@Udlwadla_Vah) June 8, 2021
I am Here for the babies 👶🏽 clothes #NationalBabyShower pic.twitter.com/qeR7ko66Lr— Nina Sedumedi (@sheismadeinsa) June 9, 2021
#NationalBabyShower— YT: Sonwabile Mhlongo (@Snwapz1) June 8, 2021
Guys I've already organized spiderman. Somebody plug us with drinks lapho pic.twitter.com/QNkwNLdV4c
@ToyotaSA— Zanele Mahatle (@OrangeJuiceZM) June 8, 2021
Guys donate a quantum.
😭😭😭#NationalBabyShower https://t.co/zoGOTOUc7e
Yo Moja Love👀 Please give that couple that just birthed 10 kids an ‘Outdaughtered’ equivalent? I’m genuinely interested and excited to see how they’ll navigate parenting ma 10s abona .🙇🏾♀️#NationalBabyShower— nomkhosi_maseko (@nomkhosi_maseko) June 8, 2021
@SamsungSA @Defy_SA they could use a washing machine and tumble dryer for the nunus. #NationalBabyShower— Kedumetse Makape (@amogee) June 8, 2021
They must also have a show on #TLC #NationalBabyShower pic.twitter.com/Gk6zJvQ4Im— LolithaShosha (@LolithaShosha) June 8, 2021
If God can bring 10 beings into existence at once, imagine what he can do to your single life.#NationalBabyShower— Susuberg. (@ChANDuRatSHi) June 9, 2021
what if the government does not want to find them? phela this is a lot for sassa. #NationalBabyShower pic.twitter.com/Uemmvnob30— Cthabza 💖maGasela (@sithabileNG) June 8, 2021
#NationalBabyShower— YT: Sonwabile Mhlongo (@Snwapz1) June 8, 2021
Guys come on, who agrees R10 for 10 babies. Like this tweet if you like the idea. So that the family don't suffer financially. @Nedbank come this side pic.twitter.com/ZZp0DMqALk
#NationalBabyShower when are we presenting gifts?— ❤Thobekile Toh Mchunu❤ (#CakeBossLady) (@thobekiletoh) June 8, 2021
We are here for the baby shower cake...... pic.twitter.com/xROh1sQ5Xm
They say it takes a village to raise a child....so here it will take a nation of Mzansi to raise this 10 kids🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 Let's make this happen #NationalBabyShower https://t.co/RkEzM9T4sk— Bassy Rakale⚪ (@bassyballz) June 8, 2021