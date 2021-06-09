South Africa

NMU shuts down classes as Covid-19 numbers rise

09 June 2021 - 07:34 By Herald Reporter
With Covid-19 infections on the rise, Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha has opted to hold online classes.
Ten new Covid-19 cases among Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students in Gqeberha in the past 24 hours has prompted the university to suspend all face-to-face classes.

According to a memo sent to NMU staff and students on Tuesday, as evidenced by the sharp increase in the rate of infections across the province, a decision was taken to hold virtual classes in an attempt to bring the spread of the coronavirus under control.

“All mask-to-mask sessions will be halted from today [Tuesday] until we determine when it is safe to resume.

“Likewise, all planned in-person assessments are to be transferred to online platforms or deferred until it is deemed safe to return to mask-to-mask sessions,” NMU said.

“Lecturers will communicate changes to assessment, learning and teaching schedules in their modules.”

According to the letter, many of the university’s students infected with Covid-19 had been asymptomatic and showed no signs of the virus.

“This is why it becomes critical to always wear a face mask in all our buildings and when you are walking to or around campus,” NMU said. 

“This, accompanied by the other preventive measures of sanitising hands and maintaining a safe distance, will assist in the ongoing efforts to contain the virus and curb its impact on the academic project.”

