Parktown Boys' principal wins fight against dismissal after Enock Mpianzi drowning

A bargaining chamber for teachers has ordered the Gauteng education department to reinstate the principal of Parktown Boys' High School, Malcolm Williams, after he was fired in December last year following the death of a grade 8 pupil at a school camp.

Enock Mpianzi, 13, drowned in the Crocodile River on January 15 last year during an excursion to the Nyathi Bush and River Break in Brits, in the North West. He and some other boys were on a makeshift raft that overturned hours after they arrived at the camp.

On Tuesday the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) ordered the department to reinstate Williams from December 8 2020, the day he was dismissed.

He must report for duty on July 1.

The department was also ordered to pay Williams an amount of R285,594 — equivalent to six months of his salary — by July 30.